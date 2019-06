LEGENDA PREPORUČILA KRAMARIĆA POSRNULOM VELIKANU: Hrvatski reprezentativac teško će moći odbiti njegov poziv

📰 According to Tuttosport

Milan are interested in Andrej Kramarić the Hoffenheim player.

This season :

30 Appearances

17 Goals (Penalties scored 5/6)

04 Assists

— TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) June 13, 2019