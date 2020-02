Mateo Kovačić has completed more take-ons than any central-midfielder in the Premier League since the start of last season.

⬢ 145 dribbles attempted

⬢ 107 dribbles completed

⬢ 73.8% dribble success

The highest success rate of *any* player to complete 50+. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/gmNRWZD2Uq

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 23, 2020