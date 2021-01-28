KOVAČIĆ ZAČEPIO USTA KRITIČARIMA I DOKAZAO O KAKVOM SE IGRAČU RADI: Pogledajte podatke koji su upravo objavljeni o Vatrenom

Vatreni je odigrao izvrsnu utakmicu
U dvoboju 20. kola Engleske lige Chelsea je na Stamford Bridgeu odigrao samo 0-0 protiv Wolverhamptona u prvoj utakmici novoga trenera “plavih” Thomasa Tuchela. Tuchel je u utorak zamijenio Franka Lamparda na trenerskoj klupi.
Chelsea je imao terensku premoć, ali nisu uspjeli to pretvoriti u šanse, pa su čak i gosti imali bolje prilike.
Mateo Kovačić je odigrao cijelu utakmicu za domaće, a u 82. minuti imao je veliku šansu za gol, ali je njegov udarac otišao pored vrata.
Strašna statistika
Međutim, taj promašaj nije zasjenio činjenicu da je odigrao vrhunsku utakmicu. Postavio je osobni rekord po broju preciznih dodavanja (146) kao i po broju dodira lopte (162). Također,
Britanski mediji prepoznali su njegovo sjajno izdanje. The Sun ga je ocijenio osmicom, a u obrazloženju su naveli da je dirigirao veznim redom Chelseaja.
Independent ga je također ocijenio s osmicom uz naglasak da je od početka bio uporište momčadi te da su od njega kretale sve akcije.
Hrvatski reprezentativac na taj je način odlično iskoristio priliku koju mu je pružio novi trener Chelseaja što je odlična vijest za njega i za hrvatske navijače.
Reakcije s Twittera
