KOVAČIĆ ZAČEPIO USTA KRITIČARIMA I DOKAZAO O KAKVOM SE IGRAČU RADI: Pogledajte podatke koji su upravo objavljeni o Vatrenom

U dvoboju 20. kola Engleske lige Chelsea je na Stamford Bridgeu odigrao samo 0-0 protiv Wolverhamptona u prvoj utakmici novoga trenera “plavih” Thomasa Tuchela. Tuchel je u utorak zamijenio Franka Lamparda na trenerskoj klupi.

Chelsea je imao terensku premoć, ali nisu uspjeli to pretvoriti u šanse, pa su čak i gosti imali bolje prilike.

Mateo Kovačić je odigrao cijelu utakmicu za domaće, a u 82. minuti imao je veliku šansu za gol, ali je njegov udarac otišao pored vrata.

Međutim, taj promašaj nije zasjenio činjenicu da je odigrao vrhunsku utakmicu. Postavio je osobni rekord po broju preciznih dodavanja (146) kao i po broju dodira lopte (162). Također,

Mateo Kovacic completed 146 passes, the most of any domestic league or European club fixture of his career so far. His previous best was 135.

He also set a new personal record for touches with 162.

31 forward passes is the fifth highest from those games.

— James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 27, 2021