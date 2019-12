According to @MirrorFootball Niko Kovac will be at the London Stadium to watch Arsenal and also in attendance will be Benitez as a pundit on @SkySports.

From these two managers who would be best suited to take over from Pellegrini should the board look for a replacement?

🗳🔁💬

— Hammers Polls (@HammersPolls) December 9, 2019