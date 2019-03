THIS Ibaka- Chriss situation is ALL ON OFFICIALS – bc of how they've called game. Clearly Chriss laughing & saying something to Ibaka ticked him off so it resulted in this. Siakam got pushed into stanchion w/o a call but Raps are getting touch foul calls. #ZeroRespect #WeTheNorth

— Tamberlyn Richardson (@TTOTambz) March 12, 2019