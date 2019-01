WARRIORSI I KINGSI UŠLI U POVIJEST NBA LIGE: Gledatelji u Sacramentu svjedočili su povijesti

Steph Curry does it again.

Finishes with 42 points while shooting:

4/6 inside

10/20 from 3

4/4 at the line

Tonight was his 11th career game with 10+ threes. Nobody else has more than 4.

It was his 40th career game with 8+ threes. Nobody else has more than 14.

Appreciate him

— Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 6, 2019