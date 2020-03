[VIDEO] NBA ZVIJEZDA PROŽIVLJAVA TEŠKE TRENUTKE: Majka mu je zbog korone u induciranoj komi; ‘Ljudi, ostanite doma’

Karl-Anthony Towns made a video telling us that his mother is in a medically induced coma, as a result of covid; & fools & insensitive goats in the shadero comments are saying he was paid to lie or that he’s sacrificed his mom for his NBA career.

What is wrong with people?🤮🤦🏾‍♀️

March 26, 2020