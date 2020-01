GAME! The Timberwolves DOMINATE the Blazers without KAT as they out-rebound Portland 56 to 41 🙌

Andrew Wiggins: 23 Pts, 8 Ast, 3 Reb#PowerOfThePack #AllEyesNorth#TargetCenter#Wolves#minnesotatimberwolves pic.twitter.com/5WlkKFeTnk

— Timberwolves Nation (@TWolvesNationCP) January 10, 2020