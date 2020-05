SRPKINJA KOJA PRODUCIRA ‘POSLJEDNJI PLES’: ‘Kukočeva reakcija potječe iz iskustva’; Toni, strpi se do nedjelje

View this post on Instagram

“After they win, normally they are on the court for a very long time. It was Father’s Day… so Michael came into the locker room by himself with the ball and just cried. Nobody else came in after him. He just laid on the ground in the locker room and was bawling. I snapped a couple pictures but I just let him be. It was very emotional. He obviously came in there for a reason. When we’re shooting, we’re there to see things happening and try to capture as much as we possibly can… I just happened to be the guy there.” (🗣/📸: @barrygossagephoto) #TheLastDance