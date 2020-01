It was closer than we would’ve wanted, but a win is a win, and we have extended our current winning streak! 👊

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST

HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/iA7libnb83 pic.twitter.com/46Pku1V6EI

— Bucks Nation (@BucksNationCP) January 2, 2020