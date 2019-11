ŠARIĆ I SUNSI SRUŠILI DOSAD JEDINU NEPORAŽENU MOMČAD U LIGI: Osakaćeni Warriorsi čudesno slavili protiv Hezonjinih Blazersa

Kyrie Irving’s 33.6 usage percentage is the highest of his career. His 30.5 points per game is 2nd in the league and also the highest in his career.

7:30pm/et: NOP/BKN

10:30pm/et: POR/GSW@NBATV Tune-In Tidbits: https://t.co/y1MyrrKBy9 pic.twitter.com/39mlxF5ugy

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 4, 2019