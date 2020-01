[FOTO, VIDEO] VELIKI KOBE BRYANT POGINUO U PADU HELIKOPTERA: Strašna tragedija u Kaliforniji šokirala je svijet

Rest in peace to one of the all time greats. I'm not a big NBA fan, but Kobe always impressed me. Now it's time for him to go to the hoop in the sky.

RIP Kobe Bryant

1978-2020

🏀🗑️🙏#KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/MzSadJWPro

— SirHorror666 (@SHorror666) January 26, 2020