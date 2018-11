ODLIČNA PARTIJA BOJANA BOGDANOVIĆA: Bliži se Božić, a najbolji hrvatski košarkaš sve je bolji

LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 14 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 111-100 victory over the @Pacers on Friday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points, Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, and reserve Cory Joseph added 18 points. https://t.co/dnvj2c0ieK

— WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) November 24, 2018