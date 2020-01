NOVOGODIŠNJA POSLASTICA: Dvije velike franšize pružile fantastičnu utakmicu; Produžetak je donio ratničku borbu

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Golden State Warriors, 117-113 in overtime. DeMar DeRozan led the way for the Spurs with 24 PTS, 5 REB and 4 AST in the victory, while Dejounte Murray added 15 PTS, 6 REB, and 5 AST. Alec Burks tallied a game-high 28 PTS for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/nAZl9zxv4u

— adomosbasketball (@adomosbball) January 1, 2020