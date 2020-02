NOVA NBA SUPERZVIJEZDA RADI NEVJEROJATNE STVARI: Pogledajte kako je talent neviđenih fizičkih sposobnosti zapanjio Ameriku

Zion Williamson is now over 200 points (and counting) through 10 career games…

Over the last 30 seasons, the only former No. 1 picks to score 200 points within their first 10 career games are Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal (238 in 1992-93) and Allen Iverson (224 in 1996-97). pic.twitter.com/kDPrJec0nu

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2020