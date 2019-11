NITKO NIJE HTIO IMATI POSLA S NJIM, A SAD RUŠI REKORDE: Slovensku zvijezdu prikovao je za klupu pa nadmašio LeBrona, Birda, Magica…

Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro have combined for 194 points this season.

The only pair of rookie teammates with more points through the team's first 5 games of a season were Wilt Chamberlain and Joe Ruklick in 1959. Wilt accounted for 182 of the duo's 196 points. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/KdJwJF8OaV

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2019