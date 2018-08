NBA ZVIJEZDE POTUKLE SE U NOĆNOM KLUBU: Tražio oprost za ponašanje, pa ‘popio’ udarac; LeBron i Durant zaustavili kaos

So Draymond Green runs his mouth, tells Tristan Thompson to fight him during the summer… What happens? Tristan beats his ass, when Draymond was trying to "apologize." What I take from this is Draymond is what most people thought he was…ALL BARK, NO BITE. I love this story😂😂

— Michael Grice (@MichaelGriceYT) July 31, 2018