LUDNICA U NBA: Svašta se noćas događalo, neki su čak i letjeli po terenu

Per @EliasSports, the @MiamiHeat are the first team in a single season in NBA history to snap multiple 9-game home streaks to start a season.

They snapped the 76ers' 14-0 home start and the Raptors' 9-0 home start. pic.twitter.com/8CgeQF61zu

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 19, 2019