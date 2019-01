LEBRON GRADI SUPERMOMČAD LAKERSA: Dođe li Anthony Davis doći će i zvijezda Warriorsa, a to znači samo jedno!

Your reminder that Anthony Davis is putting up 29.3/13.3/4.4/1.7/2.6 on a 59.5 TS%, has a +6.6 RPM (third in the league), and is only 25. So yeah, if you have to trade everyone for him, you trade everyone for him. One of the few players on the league you do so w/o reservations.

— Ben Rosales (@brosales12) January 28, 2019