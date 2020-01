KOBE JE BIO FENOMEN, ALI ONO ŠTO SE DOGAĐA NAKON POGIBIJE TEŠKO JE OPISATI: ‘Sa svim uspjesima koje je ostvario razoružao me’

Thoughts, prayers & respect for Kobe, Gianna & all who lost their lives & their families. Also for all that’s happened this month, such as the fires in Australia & those who died fighting them. A wake up call to us all.

Video: IG@hiddenhighlights #awesomepeople #nba#kobebryant pic.twitter.com/plH9uUaagk

— allaboutawesomepeople (@peoplearerad) January 29, 2020