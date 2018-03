KADA STE SPAVALI ŠARIĆ JE POSTAO UBOJITI ŠUTER: Brojke potvrđuju nestvaran napredak i stavljaju ga uz bok Curryju i Durantu

Dont think its talked about enough how Dario Saric has become one of the most efficient players in the league the second half of the year.

In his last 30 games:

17.1 PPG

48.5% FG

45% 3PT (5.3 att/g)

92.2% FT pic.twitter.com/ic97OdalgA

— Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) March 8, 2018