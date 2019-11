Kawhi Leonard has played in 5 home games with the @LAClippers and has scored at least 25 points in all 5.

He's the 1st NBA player to score 25+ points in each of his 1st 5 home games with a team since World B. Free did so for the San Diego Clippers in 1978-79.#ClipperNation

