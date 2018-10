INTERNETOM SE UPRAVO DIJELI OVAJ NEVJEROJATAN POTEZ LEBRONA JAMESA: Zbog ovakvih majstorija ga zovu Kraljem

View this post on Instagram

Down 3 with 7 seconds left in our team scrimmage. #KingMe👑 #striveforgreatness🚀 #jamesgang👑 #thekidfromakron👑 #rwtw🏅 By the way @stephensonlance & @kuz was 😠 😡 😤!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣