It's OT and MJ hits what everyone assumes is the game-winner of his last AS game ever…

But then Kobe is like "nah," gets fouled on a 3, could miss again bc "hey it's MJ," but instead ties it and the West wins in 2OT.

Completely erases that MJ moment from history. Legend 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GmSS9m6KNH

— C.J. Toledano (@CJToledano) February 16, 2020