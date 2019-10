HRVATSKI NBA SUPERTALENTI POSTALI SU ‘BAUŠTELCI’, ALI SAMO NA PAPIRU: U novim momčadima već su pokazali da zaslužuju igrati

Dragan Bender with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in 21 minutes tonight. He has scored in double figures for all 4 preseason games. In 171 career games for the Suns, he posted 10+ points 31 times.

Averaging 13.0-6.0-2.5-1.5 on 60.7-53.8-84.6 in 18.1 MPG this preseason.

— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 14, 2019