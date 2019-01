HRVATSKA SENZACIJA NASTAVLJA ODUŠEVLJAVATI U NBA LIGI: Dobio od trenera 11 minuta i rasturio protiv raspoloženog Hezonje

In 3 starts, @ivicazubac is averaging 17.7 points on 25 of 32 FG’s (78.1%), plus 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 32 minutes per game. He was sick during training camp and felt like it really set him back, but said he got back to full conditioning a few weeks into the season.

— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2018