HOUSTON RAZBIO UTAH, PELICANSI BOLJI OD PRVAKA: Harden potezom raspametio Salt Lake City

NBA PLAYOFFs RECAP

James Harden had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Houston to a 113-92 win over Utah in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series last night. It wasn’t a good night for Mitchell and the boys #Rockets #RunAsOne #TakeNote #NBAPlayoffs #NBA pic.twitter.com/odBBI2L7kh

— Benny Bonsu (@MsBennyBonsu) May 5, 2018