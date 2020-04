[FOTO] ZBOG KORONAVIRUSA UNIŠTILI MURAL BRYANTA I NJEGOVE KĆERI: Pogledajte što su napravili od prekrasne slike

View this post on Instagram

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗙𝗨𝗟😡 Can't believe they really painted over this 😢 . . PS: we invite you to stay at home 🏡 – don’t misunderstand us- but do 𝗡𝗢𝗧 paint it on the walls, especially if it’s the Kobe’s one!