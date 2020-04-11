Aktivna je i na svom Instagramu koji ima više od 57 tisuća pratitelja. Evo kako izgleda
Kad utakmice postanu zamorne, one su pravo osvježenje. Profesionalni sport i zgodne reporterke idu ruku pod ruku, a vjerojatno je najpoznatija od njih Talijanska Diletta Leotta koja se redovito javlja s aut-linije na utakmicama Serije A.
No ima i NBA liga svoju Dilettu. Ona se zove Alexis Morgan i, osim što se može pohvaliti dobrih izgledom, može se pohvaliti i zavidnom karijerom.
[FOTO] IGRAČ REALA NAŠAO JE 12 GODINA STARIJU: Poznatoj glumici godine nisu problem, a fotke su joj jako vruće
Naime, Alexis radi kao reporterka za NBA ligu, mogli smo je gledati u popularnoj emisiji NBA on TNT, kao videonovinarku za NBA momčad Memphis Grizzlies te na raznim NBA utakmicama regularne sezone i ljetne lige.
Aktivna je i na svom Instagramu koji ima više od 57 tisuća pratitelja. Evo kako izgleda:
View this post on Instagram
A Facebook memory from 5 years ago popped up as the first time I ever covered the NBA at All-Star Weekend in NYC in 2015. Five All-Stars later, I’m still doing the dream job I’ve always wanted. Go hard at what you love, be real, be different and never give up. Happy Valentine’s Day my loves ❤️ 📸 @jaosming
View this post on Instagram
The final episode of NBA 2KTV Season 5 airs today and I just want to give a shoutout to the 2K community for embracing Chris & I after we joined as the new hosts in the latter part of the season. You guys don’t know this but being a 2KTV host has been a dream of mine for years!!! I know it’s hard to used to new things sometimes but y’all have been so great and welcoming since day one! Also a BIG thank you to Jon, Jess, Chris, Rodney, David, Alan, Kelvin, Mary, Blake, Sasha, J.S.and everyone else who pours their heart and soul into this show to make it so amazing each and every week. And one more thank you for 2K for giving this girl a chance to live out her dream. I’m so grateful to be in love with what I do and who I work with. LOVE YOU ALL!!!! 📸 @dubumang
Imaš komentar?