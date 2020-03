FANTASTIČNA UTAKMICA DARIJA ŠARIĆA: Šišijeva magija bljesnula u Phoenixu; Pogledajte kako je izluđivao Hezonju i društvo

Dario Saric : 24 points on 9-13 shooting, 2-4 from 3 & 8 rebounds in 38 minutes

Mikal Bridges : 18 points on 7-10 shooting, 2-4 from 3 & 5 rebounds in 39 minutes

Ricky Rubio : 13 points (5-11 shooting), 4 rebounds & 10 assists in 33 minutes

