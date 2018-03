ČUDESNA UTAKMICA HRVATSKE ZVIJEZDE: Strašni Dario Šarić uništio suparnika, pogledajte kakvu ludu utakmicu je odigrao

The 76ers have a 5 game winning-streak for 1st time since December 31, 2011-January 10, 2012.

Their starting 5 in that win? Elton Brand/Spencer Hawes/Andre Iguodala/Jrue Holiday/Jodie Meeks. pic.twitter.com/C5kyKHbJx6

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 8, 2017