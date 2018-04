DOBRE PREDSTAVE NAJBOLJIH HRVATSKIH KOŠARKAŠA: Babo oduševio sjajnim potezom, Dario rođendan proslavio na svoj način

50-30

3rd Seed in East

Most wins since 2000-2001

Ben Simmons Rookie of The Year

Joel Embiid All Star starter

Markelle Fultz back on court

Dario Saric huge leap this year

Top 10 Pick from LA in June

3rd most cap space in league

We Were Right #HereTheyCome

