Luka Dončić is the first player in @NBA history to log 30+ points, 12+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game with 30-or-fewer minutes played.

Dončić is also the first player in history to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles of any kind in his career with 30min or fewer played. pic.twitter.com/FxJKSoZNKa

— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 29, 2019