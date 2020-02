ČUDESNI BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ JUNAK UTAH JAZZA: Babo nevjerojatnom tricom za pobjedu sa zvukom sirene šokirao čitav Houston

There have been 4 game-winning buzzer-beaters in the NBA this season.

Bojan Bogdanovic has 2 of them.

He's the first player with multiple game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pt FG in a season since Khris Middleton in 2014-15. pic.twitter.com/4RP9az3B7D

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2020