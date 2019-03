ČUDESNA PREDSTAVA BOGDANOVIĆA: Najbolji hrvatski košarkaš imao svoj mali privatni šou u Indianapolisu

Season high 37 pts. for Bojan Bogdanovic tonight. Since the Victor Oladipo injury, Bogdanovic has averaged 21.2 pts. (51.5% from the field and 40.8% from 3). The forward will be an unrestricted FA this summer and a big reason why the Pacers have stayed afloat the past month.

— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 1, 2019