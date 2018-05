CLEVELAND IZJEDNAČIO FINALE ISTOKA: Čudesni LeBron preskočio Kareema u još jednoj velikoj predstavi protiv Bostona

LeBron James needs 6 made FG in Game 4 (8:30 PM ET on ESPN) to pass Kareem for the most in NBA playoff history.

Most FG Made – NBA Postseason History

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2,356

LeBron James 2,351

Michael Jordan 2,188

Shaquille O'Neal 2,041 pic.twitter.com/zTqdGEiZ5e

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 21, 2018