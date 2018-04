CEDEVITA NA USKRS U ‘NEMOGUĆOJ’ MISIJI: Hrvatski prvak traži finale na mjestu na kojem ove sezone ne zna za pobjedu

📷 3 years ago @KKCedevita made one of the most stunning comebacks in the history of #ABALiga.

They were down 0:2 against @KKBuducnostVOLI in the semi-final series, but then they won 3 games in a row, including the decisive Game 5 in packed S.C. Morača.

Can they do it again? pic.twitter.com/YHytVmFTWm

— ABA Liga (@ABA_League) March 28, 2018