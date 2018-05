BOSTON I CLEVELAND NADOMAK FINALA ISTOKA: Dramatično je bilo u noćašnjim utakmicama

Terry Rozier 👻 chipped in 18 points (7/15 FGs), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 44 minutes. He also avoided turnovers and fouls — 0 of each.

Boston leads the series 3-0 over Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/br59bkBUz9

— Christian Dudley (@ChristianDudley) May 6, 2018