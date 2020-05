Say what you want but

Toni was big time people don’t understand how difficult it was in that period of time (war) to come play in @NBA an even bigger problem is that people don’t understand back home “Balkan” what a legend Toni Kukoč is #TheLastDance https://t.co/cgv0nw9YA3

— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) May 4, 2020