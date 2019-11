BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ OVE SEZONE IGRA KOŠARKU ŽIVOTA: No, ono što radi Luka Dončić ulazi u rubriku vjerovali ili ne

Both Donovan Mitchell (24.9) and Bojan Bogdanovic (20.5) are averaging 20+ points per game. The last time the Jazz had two 20+ point scorers in the same season?

The 1991-92 season with Karl Malone (28.0) and Jeff MAlone (20.2).

