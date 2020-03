BABO PROTUTNJAO DETROITOM: Odigrao jednu od najboljih utakmica sezone; Pogledajte majstoriju za svjetla reflektora i TV špice

Bojan Bogdanovic in a 118-112 win vs. the Pistons : 32 points on 12-18 shooting, 3-6 from 3, 5-5 from the FT line & 5 rebounds in 34 minutes pic.twitter.com/nAz0uVvJHh

— Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) March 8, 2020