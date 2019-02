ANZULOVIĆ ODABRAO IGRAČE ZA ‘NEMOGUĆU MISIJU’: Ovo je popis košarkaša koji će pokušati izboriti SP

❗️Head Coach #DraženAnzulović announces the list of 24 candidates for the CRO National Team

Last qualifiers for #FIBAWC:

▶️ Feb 22nd 18:00 @ Varaždin Croatia-Poland

▶️ Feb 25th 18:30 @ Szombathely Hungary-Croatia

🇭🇷 #CROTeam #NotInMyHousehttps://t.co/UOeQxeAMAc

— hks_cbf (@CbfHks) February 12, 2019