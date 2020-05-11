Nakon što je to prikazano u dokumentarcu kojeg gledaju milijuni ljudi diljem svijeta, brojne reakcije pojavile su se na društvenim mrežama

Nakon što je u prve četiri epizode pomalo marginaliziran, Toni Kukoč je u novijim epizodama dokumentarnog serijala “The Last Dance” dobio dosta svog prostora. U dvjema epizodama prikazanima u nedjelju Kukoč je zasjao kao heroj Bullsa.

Bila je to sezona 1993./1994. u kojoj su Bullsi igrali bez Jordana, a Kukoč je svoj šut za pobjedu zabio kad je najviše trebalo, u utakmici doigravanja protiv New York Knicksa. Toni je svojim šutom za pobjedu spriječio Knickse da odu na 3:0 u seriji i tako zapečate sudbinu Bullsa.

Nepopularan potez

No u toj je priči grozan ispao Scottie Pippen. Nije zvijezda Bullsa mogla podnijeti činjenicu da je Phil Jackson tu posljednju akciju nacrtao baš za Kukoča pa nije ni ušao u igru.

Naravno, nakon što je to prikazano u dokumentarcu kojeg gledaju milijuni ljudi diljem svijeta, brojne reakcije pojavile su se na društvenim mrežama. Pogledajte neke od njih.

This is not about race this is about winning. The obvious play would be Pippen that's why they drew it up for Kukoc. Jordan let Steve Kerr score the game winner because it was.obvious they were going to double Jordan. Scottie should've did the same thing. — Calvin Scherbarth (@MumbleCakes) May 11, 2020

I think I called Scottie Pippen a “b#%ch” tonight, hope I keep my silver medal 🥈😬 — #GALLEG🌎sFam (@galleg000s) May 11, 2020

Scottie Pippen refusing to go back in the game because he wasn’t getting the ball then Toni Kukoc nailing the game winner #LastDance pic.twitter.com/7AhCGs3TCz — Barstool Johnny (@BarstoolJD) May 11, 2020

Kukoc was proven throughout that year he could hit those shots. MJ was proven he could hit those shots. Pippen wasn’t a proven game winner hitter. The series was on the line, Phil went with who was proven in those situations and guess what? It worked. lol — q belafonte (@BelafonteQ) May 11, 2020

How cruel were MJ and Pippen to Toni Kukoc? Kukoc had no idea what Krause was doing behind the scenes, and all of a sudden MJ and Pippen are gunning for him in the Olympics? Totally unnecessary…😡 — mary schiavone (milo) (@ironmom60) May 11, 2020

I love that kukoc hit the shot to win it after pippen refused to go in — David Hubbard (@masquesoplease) May 11, 2020

Wow lmao Pippen was trippin not going in that game, and Kukoc STILL hit the shot lmao — Lip Sanchez, Jedi Dre… TMC (@2Tanks_DRE) May 11, 2020

If I was Tony Kukoc, I would have hit that buzzer beater and immediately spit in Pippen's face omw to the locker room. That fuckin pissed me off man, what a fuckin douche — Shane Wertz (@shaneypie31) May 11, 2020