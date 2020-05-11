Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Košarka

REAKCIJE S TWITTERA

AMERIKA SE NAKON OTKRIVANJA ISTINE OKRENULA PROTIV ‘SVOG’ PIPPENA: ‘Da sam Kukoč, pljunuo bih mu u lice’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 09:55 11.05.2020

Nakon što je to prikazano u dokumentarcu kojeg gledaju milijuni ljudi diljem svijeta, brojne reakcije pojavile su se na društvenim mrežama

Nakon što je u prve četiri epizode pomalo marginaliziran, Toni Kukoč je u novijim epizodama dokumentarnog serijala “The Last Dance” dobio dosta svog prostora. U dvjema epizodama prikazanima u nedjelju Kukoč je zasjao kao heroj Bullsa.

Bila je to sezona 1993./1994. u kojoj su Bullsi igrali bez Jordana, a Kukoč je svoj šut za pobjedu zabio kad je najviše trebalo, u utakmici doigravanja protiv New York Knicksa. Toni je svojim šutom za pobjedu spriječio Knickse da odu na 3:0 u seriji i tako zapečate sudbinu Bullsa.

KUKOČ POSTAO KRALJ CHICAGA: Pippen je odbio ući u igru zbog Tonija, a onda se dogodio epski trenutak; ‘Smatrao sam to uvredom’

JEDAN OD NAJSPEKTAKULARNIJIH KOŠEVA KUKOČA IKAD: A pogledajte Pippenov izraz lica nakon ovog nevjerojatnog poteza; Ovo je sve

Nepopularan potez

No u toj je priči grozan ispao Scottie Pippen. Nije zvijezda Bullsa mogla podnijeti činjenicu da je Phil Jackson tu posljednju akciju nacrtao baš za Kukoča pa nije ni ušao u igru.

Naravno, nakon što je to prikazano u dokumentarcu kojeg gledaju milijuni ljudi diljem svijeta, brojne reakcije pojavile su se na društvenim mrežama. Pogledajte neke od njih.

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Sportski.net 09:55 11.05.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr