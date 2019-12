AKTUALNI NBA PRVACI ODIGRALI POVIJESNU UTAKMICU: Čudo u Scotiabank Areni, ovako nešto nije se dogodilo još od 2009.

KYLE LOWRY 🔥

The Raptors were down 23 going into the 4th quarter.

Kyle then scored 20 of the Raptors 47 in the 4th!

He finished with 32 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

Raptors complete biggest comeback (30) in franchise history

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 22, 2019