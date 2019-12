Chan Sung Jung defeats Frankie Edgar by 1st-round TKO.

Korean Zombie grabs his 6th finish in UFC (T-3rd most all-time by UFC featherweight).

He trails only Max Holloway (10) and Ricardo Lamas (7) for most all-time in the division. pic.twitter.com/tdyVNL0oKL

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2019