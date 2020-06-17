Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Na rubu sporta

VRUĆA MANEKENKA

SUPERZGODNA DJEVOJKA SLAVNOG TENISAČA STIGLA U ZADAR: Malo koga će zanimati tenis kad se ona pojavi na tribinama

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 18:47 17.06.2020

Stigla sa slavnim tenisačem u Hrvatsku

Mnogi su se obradovali jer Novak Đoković i Goran Ivanišević u sklopu teniskog spektakla Adria Tour u Zadar dovode Aleksandera Zvereva, ali mnoge će oči sigurno biti uperene u njegovu zgodnu djevojku. Ako volite tenis, morate voljeti i nju. Brenda Patea djevojka je poznatog, mladog i vrlo uspješnog mladog njemačkog tenisača.

PREZGODNA DJEVOJKA SLAVNOG TENISAČA STIGLA U HRVATSKU: Lijepa Brenda prošetala Zadrom

View this post on Instagram

buenas noches ✨🌴

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

 

Brenda i Alex u vezi su već četiri godine, a onda radi kao model za poznate robne marke. Par je nedavno posjetio Beograd u kojem je odigran prvi turnira, a sada su se smjestili u Zadru. NJjhove zajendičke fotografije iz Hrvastke možete pogledati u galeriji ispod.

 Pogledaj fotogaleriju

 

View this post on Instagram

20 hours ago 🌊☀️🐳

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

Good night Relax your soul & have a peaceful sleep ✨

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

Moments ☀️

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning 🍊

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

View this post on Instagram

happy Sunday 💙

A post shared by Brenda (@brendapatea) on

 

