SUPERZGODNA DJEVOJKA SLAVNOG TENISAČA STIGLA U ZADAR: Malo koga će zanimati tenis kad se ona pojavi na tribinama

View this post on Instagram

Stop chasing ‘the extra’. It’s always to good to have dreams as they give your day a purpose and a reason for you to wake up in the morning. But when you achieve something in life, learn to celebrate it instead of feeling unhappy about how much more you could have achieved or how well you could have done to achieve more. You must set goals for yourself but you must never make them the eventual purpose of your life because when you have your eyes set on something extra, you will never feel contended with what you have right now.☀️💛