SUPERZGODNA DJEVOJKA SLAVNOG TENISAČA STIGLA U ZADAR: Malo koga će zanimati tenis kad se ona pojavi na tribinama

Stigla sa slavnim tenisačem u Hrvatsku
Mnogi su se obradovali jer Novak Đoković i Goran Ivanišević u sklopu teniskog spektakla Adria Tour u Zadar dovode Aleksandera Zvereva, ali mnoge će oči sigurno biti uperene u njegovu zgodnu djevojku. Ako volite tenis, morate voljeti i nju. Brenda Patea djevojka je poznatog, mladog i vrlo uspješnog mladog njemačkog tenisača.
PREZGODNA DJEVOJKA SLAVNOG TENISAČA STIGLA U HRVATSKU: Lijepa Brenda prošetala Zadrom
Brenda i Alex u vezi su već četiri godine, a onda radi kao model za poznate robne marke. Par je nedavno posjetio Beograd u kojem je odigran prvi turnira, a sada su se smjestili u Zadru. NJjhove zajendičke fotografije iz Hrvastke možete pogledati u galeriji ispod.
Stop chasing ‘the extra’. It’s always to good to have dreams as they give your day a purpose and a reason for you to wake up in the morning. But when you achieve something in life, learn to celebrate it instead of feeling unhappy about how much more you could have achieved or how well you could have done to achieve more. You must set goals for yourself but you must never make them the eventual purpose of your life because when you have your eyes set on something extra, you will never feel contended with what you have right now.☀️💛
