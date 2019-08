ZGODNA MIOČIĆEVA SUPRUGA PODIJELILA SA SVIMA INTIMU: Otkrila kakav je Stipe zapravo i koji mu je nadimak

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday, to my Bug! • Sitting here in awe of you tonight, so amazed by you and everything you are! I still remember you screaming “Give me my shot” and in the blink of an eye, you’ve done it 5 times! We’ve done it 5 times! It takes a village, but we have the best one! (more like a three ring circus, but it’s our circus!) I’m mind blown by your dedication, and commitment to everything you do in life! You do nothing half way, and always stay the course.. no matter how difficult that course may be. You’re the most loving father, loyal friend, fireman, human and not to mention the 🐐. To know you, is to love you.. the dedication your team, family & friends give you, is because of the man you are.. and the love & appreciation you make everyone you encounter feel! You make a special effort to make everyone smile, and you’re so kind to everyone that crosses your path! (Even if that means buying 10 king size candy bars that you don’t like from the Walgreens cashier every single time you go in there, because she told you she was trying to hit her sale bonus) you’ll do it.. because that’s who you are! You’ll always go the extra mile for anyone, even a total stranger.. and that’s what makes YOU different. You’re such an inspiration to me, and more importantly our baby girl ❤️ She is beyond blessed to call you Daddy! We love you, happy birthday baby!