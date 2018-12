ZABRANJENI VIDEO KOJI JE, DO TRENUTKA UKLANJANJA, BIO APSOLUTNI HIT: Komentator pobjesnio usred TV prijenosa

A video that instantly got taken down and no one was able to RT. 2M views before they stopped it. I wonder why. #TysonVsWilder #boxing #draw #tysonwilder #WBC #heavyweight #WilderFury #FuryvsWilder #furyvwilder #furywon #furyrobbed #TeddyAtlas Please RT pic.twitter.com/YylfBjVvhO

— Justin (@jjsmooth77) December 2, 2018