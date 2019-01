VIJEST O MMA BORCU KOJI JE SPASIO DJEVOJKU OD NASILNIKA UPRAVO OBILAZI SVIJET: Fanovi vrište; ‘Vratite Sarajliju u UFC’

June 13, 2009

9 years ago today, Stefan Struve earned his first UFC win, defeating Denis Stojnić via rear-naked choke at 2:37 of the 2nd round at UFC 99.

Since joining the UFC in 2009, @StefanStruve has won 12 fights, 10 via stoppage, including wins over Big Nog & Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/hBizOaYu0r

— MMA Rewind (@MMA_Rewind) June 13, 2018