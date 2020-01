[VIDEO] MOŽE LI OVAJ NEPORAŽENI RAZARAČ UZDRMATI UFC? Za njega kažu da je prava noćna mora; No, sad ga čeka čovjek kojeg se svi živi boje

Dominick Reyes is fighting Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title in 2 weeks.

He’s the same height as Jon.

He is a southpaw with first round knockout wins in his first 3 UFC appearances(including a knockout over Jared Canonier)

He’s athletic and young. pic.twitter.com/VDtmTJWeFD

January 30, 2020